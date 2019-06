द रॉक ने दिग्गज रैसलर को अनोखे अंदाज में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

View this post on Instagram

Check out Eddie’s nasty Rock Bottom counter - he was a bad dude! Found this throwback gem of my World Title match with one of the GOATS - Eddie Guerrero. Insanely talented wrestler. I loved wrestling him and always admired his relentless in ring style and intensity. Most importantly, he was a good man and taken from us way too early. Miss you and “thanks for the house” brother. #latinoheat