WWE ने AEW All Out के दिन ही अपने बहुत बड़े इवेंट का किया ऐलान, फैंस को देखने को मिलेगी बहुत ही जबरदस्त टक्कर?

.@WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative @ShawnMichaels discusses NXT Europe launch in 2023, plans for Worlds Collide and building for the future with @AlistairMcG from @MetroUK. metro.co.uk/2022/08/18/sha…

A huge deal for talent across the world! Excited to bring this launch throughout Europe and deliver a product our fans will enjoy! #WWENXT