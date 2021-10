WWE दिग्गज द रॉक ने किया बहुत बड़ा ऐलान, खबर सुनकर खुशी से झूम उठेंगे फैंस

Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne 🐐 @therealkingiso & #joeycool Honored to add some Rock gasoline⛽️💪🏾 to their FIRE🔥Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it... #FACEOFF 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶✊🏾DROPS TOMORROW!!!