"मैं बहुत बड़ा प्रशंसक हूं"- WWE दिग्गज द रॉक ने SmackDown के फेमस सुपरस्टार की तारीफ कर दिया बड़ा बयान

I love Shayna too!!!She's a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected

Yeah, @TheRock is ok in my book too. (Clearly has good taste!) twitter.com/therock/status…