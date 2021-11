द रॉक ने 25 साल पहले WWE में अपने डेब्यू की तस्वीर पोस्ट कर दिया बड़ा बयान, हेयरस्टाइल देखकर आप हो जाएंगे हैरान

25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 https://t.co/fCmoJJ5lBU

Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14…