द रॉक को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आई

Bumped into @TheRock today at the @WWEPC whilst getting care for my #Rickety shoulders & got to thank him personally for the RT & support of the #SamiForSyria campaign to start a mobile clinic in Syria.



Be cool like The Rock -

RT or support by donating: https://t.co/t4RdChDwIW! pic.twitter.com/HbGW8Fl3FK