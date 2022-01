"साल 1997 में मैंने WWE छोड़ने का फैसला ले लिया था"- दिग्गज The Rock ने अपने करियर को लेकर किया बहुत बड़ा खुलासा

.@TheRock is content with keeping his jaw intact 😅(via @michaeleaves) https://t.co/2lX0aNMYNs

Fun for journalist to dream up the scenarios if I had competed in @ufc (there was a point in 1997 where I considered going to Japan to train to begin an MMA career when my wrestling career was failing miserably). Realized quick I actually hate being punched in the kisser🤜🏾🥴🤣 twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…