"मैं आपका हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा"- WWE दिग्गज की तारीफ में सुपरस्टार द रॉक ने गढ़े कसीदे

Thank you to @therock for making a special appearance to honour @BretHart during our Celebrating Greatness: @CWOFame 2021 broadcast special featuring all of our 2021 Inductees & Honourees! 🎉@CTV @CTV_PR#CanadaThrives #CelebratingGreatness https://t.co/Q0qT7TCjG2

My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then 😊 He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment 🥃 twitter.com/CWOFame/status…