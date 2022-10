WWE Raw में फेमस Superstar के ऑर्डर को लेकर The Bloodline मेंबर्स ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, ट्वीट करते हुए दिया जवाब

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



🎙 @arielhelwani August 19, 2021:"Sami Zayn has an intangible where you can't stop looking, even in real life you want to have a conversation with him.""If you can get @SamiZayn on TV more that's a good thing." @WWERomanReigns always knew who the Honorary Uce was

Every single week people say The Bloodline is about to kick me out, I don’t belong, that I’m just kissing up them, etc.But I think some people are *finally* starting to see that there is actually a mutual respect here. Listen to The Tribal Chief himself from over a year ago. twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…