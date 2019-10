AEW न्यूज़: यंग बक्स को अपनी पुरानी रेसलिंग कंपनी से मिला खास ऑफर

I remember getting “talked to” for tweeting about TNA 😂



Mania weekend @IMPACTWRESTLING is BRINGING TNA BACK for one night!



I had to take my finger off the pulse for a quick second to tweet this out 😬



IM. SO. EXCITED. 🙌



TNA! TNA! TNA!



PUT ME IN THE KING OF THE MOUNTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fx0bcBJWsg