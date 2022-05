"मैं WWE से पहले John Cena का बहुत बड़ा फैन था" - मौजूदा चैंपियन ने 16 बार के चैंपियन को लेकर दिया बयान

Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…