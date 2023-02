WWE को बेचने पर Vince McMahon की होगी मोटी कमाई, जानिए Triple H and Stephanie McMahon को कितना होगा फायदा?

If WWE sold for $8 billion, this is roughly what key people in WWE would make from the sale -



• Vince McMahon: $2.5bn

• Stephanie McMahon: $170.8m

• Linda McMahon: $50.3m

• Kevin Dunn: $24.2m

• Nick Khan: $13.8m

• Frank Riddick: $10.9m

• Paul Levesque: $8.3m



- WON