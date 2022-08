WWE की CEO Stephanie McMahon ने दिग्गज खिलाड़ी की रिटायरमेंट की घोषणा पर दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

Front Office Sports @FOS This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open.



Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire.



Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open.

"It's only crazy until you do it." A powerful spot featuring one of the best athletes of our time and a woman who has shown that if you work hard and push through the people telling you 'no', anything is achievable. twitter.com/FOS/status/155…