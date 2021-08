WWE ने अगले साल न्यू ईयर के दिन होने वाले पीपीवी के नाम का ऐलान किया?

For the first time in 6 years, @WWE will be bringing a pay-per-view to Atlanta. "WWE DAY 1" is scheduled to be at the @StateFarmArena Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am et through Ticketmaster. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #wweday1 pic.twitter.com/3Tul4rng5a