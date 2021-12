WWE लैजेंड का 86 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन, ट्रिपल एच और विंस मैकमैहन ने जताया शोक

WWE @WWE Our hearts go out to the family and friends of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. Jack Lanza was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He loved and worked for WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza. Jack Lanza was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He loved and worked for WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten. https://t.co/4wpq9E1Ypo

Certain talent will seek certain agents for advice, but EVERYONE sought out Lanza’s. The sweetest man but incredibly tough & 100% dedicated to making us better. Jack often didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear, but ALWAYS told you what you needed. I’ll miss you dearly my friend twitter.com/wwe/status/146…