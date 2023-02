"अनडिस्प्यूटेड GOAT"- Roman Reigns के स्पेशल काउंसल और WWE दिग्गज Paul Heyman ने अपने आपको खास उपाधि से नवाजा

That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast @ThatsFNW 🏽 twitter.com/thefogjones/st… @HeymanHustle is unreal with what he can do with just 1 promo. Every year that goes by, he cements his legacy more and more with being the best talker in the history of the business

Do you think @WWERomanReigns would have anyone less than the absolute undisputed #GOAT ⁠ as his wise man?