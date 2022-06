WWE दिग्गज The Rock ने अपनी मां को दिया स्पेशल गिफ्ट, देखें दिल छू लेने वाला वीडियो

Barry Chou @BarryChou_ #JSA THREE DAYS till the world gets to see the blood, sweat and tears you have put in #BlackAdam @TheRock ! Super excited for the World Premiere Trailer on JUNE 8th! I just absolutely love your passion and work ethic! #ManInBlack

Thank you man for the kind words.Like me, our entire #BlackAdam team is very passionate and hungry. We get one shot at recalibrating a long standing paradigm and stop operating out of fear. Give the fans what they want, have fun and f*cking go it.BlackAdamJune 8thLFG. twitter.com/barrychou_/sta…