"मुझे उनके ऊपर गर्व है"- WWE दिग्गज The Rock ने अपनी बेटी के रेसलिंग में इतिहास रचने के बाद दी ब़ड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.



Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing.Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. twitter.com/AvaRaineWWE/st…

Not portraying Arianna Grace as Santino Marella’s daughter is one thing. Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical. Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn’t acknowledge her dad is The Rock that’s ridiculous. twitter.com/AvaRaineWWE/st…

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ twitter.com/TheLouisDangoo…