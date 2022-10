WWE दिग्गज The Rock ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक खास वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद दिया दिल छू देने वाला संदेश

LADbible @ladbible Just @TheRock proving why all these years later, he is STILL the People's Champion!

Just @TheRock proving why all these years later, he is STILL the People's Champion! ❤️👏 https://t.co/oStPsLB1Tm

Tears of joy and gratitude.I love it.This man was shaking when I shook his hand and walked away.I always say, stuff like this is the best part of fame