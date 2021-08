WWE NXT को नया चैंपियन मिलने से कंपनी को हुआ जबरदस्त फायदा, इस हफ्ते शो की रेटिंग्स आई सामने

WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 685,000 viewers on average.



205,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (0.16 rating).



That’s up 5% from last week in total viewership and up 2% in 18 to 49.



According to Showbuzz it ranked #27 for the day in 18-49. pic.twitter.com/XpRSyil5Ah