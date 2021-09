WWE NXT रिजल्ट्स: दिग्गज ने 3 रेसलर्स को हराकर जीती चैंपियनशिप, फेमस सुपरस्टार्स ने की शादी

Due to an earlier attack from @PeteDunneYxB & @RidgeWWE, @KORcombat is no longer cleared to compete in tonight's #Fatal4Way #NXTTitle match.



Newcomer @WWEVonWagner will take his place against @PeteDunneYxB @NXTCiampa & @LAKnightWWE! @RealKingRegal #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sa8pNnS76L