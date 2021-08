WWE NXT रिजल्ट्स: शो के मेन इवेंट में मचा जबरदस्त बवाल, हॉल ऑफ फेमर पर हुआ खतरनाक हमला

"@KUSHIDA_0904 is a LIAR. @KUSHIDA_0904 is a COWARD, but in a way I get it, if I was @KUSHIDA_0904, I wouldn't want to face @roderickstrong either."



Only @Malcolmvelli would say that with a smile on his face. #WWENXT @DiamondMineWWE @hachimanwwe pic.twitter.com/LVJrjKjY7C