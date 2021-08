WWE NXT रिजल्ट्स: तीन बड़े स्टार्स ने समोआ जो के ओपन चैलेंज का दिया जवाब, आइकॉनिक स्टार ने किया डेब्यू  

IT'S THEIR TIME NOW. @KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden cement their place in the #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Division by defeating @jacyjaynewwe & @gigidolin_wwe on #WWENXT!



We hope you were watching, @shirai_io & @ZoeyStarkWWE. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lUGY7Czw48