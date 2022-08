WWE के दिग्गज रेफरी ने बड़ी चैंपियनशिप जीतकर रचा इतिहास, बड़े इवेंट में फेमस Superstar को किया धराशाई

New #WWE 24/7 champion at #WWELondon! (for about 10 seconds - it started with @WWENikkiASH winning a triple threat. Nikki was pinned by ref Shawn Bennett, who was then beaten by @TaminaSnuka before @DanaBrookeWWE regained her title) https://t.co/8knhqfl9SX

Great pic Steve! Ummmm @BennettWWE Just who do you think you are??? 🤨You sneaky ref you🤩🤣… I do have to say tho, You and @WWE_DaniloA do take a good pic in front of an amazing crowd🤩!!! #DYING