WWE SmackDown के नाम दर्ज हुआ शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, मौजूदा चैंपियन की करारी हार ने दिया झटका 

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox, 8-10p:2,142,000 viewersP18-49: 0.48 (623k)Lowest P18-49 on Fox since July.AEW Rampage, early start on TNT at 7p:482,000P18-49: 0.22 (288k)Down 12% in P18-49 from last week w/ normal start.More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics