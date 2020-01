WWE SmackDown रिजल्ट्स LIVE: 10 जनवरी, 2020

Check your ⌚️ 'cause we're just ONE HOUR AWAY from #SmackDown on @FOXTV:



🔷 @mikethemiz will host #MizTV with @TheRealMorrison

🔷 @LaceyEvansWWE will go one-on-one with @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/1U77f89C0n