WWE SmackDown में होने जा रहे फेटल 5 वे मैच में किया गया बड़ा बदलाव, पूर्व चैंपियन ने मुकाबले में दिग्गज को किया रिप्लेस

WWE @WWE



is ready to fill in for New Day teammate Get ready for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on #SmackDown @AustinCreedWins is ready to fill in for New Day teammate @TrueKofi with a huge opportunity! Will things be looking up up or down down for the 2021 #KingoftheRing winner?

Get ready for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on #SmackDown!@AustinCreedWins is ready to fill in for New Day teammate @TrueKofi with a huge opportunity! Will things be looking up up or down down for the 2021 #KingoftheRing winner? https://t.co/BhLqWmxZ6S

In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. Ive beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one. twitter.com/wwe/status/163…