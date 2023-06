फेमस WWE Superstar ने टाइटल मैच में मिली हार के बाद तोड़ी चुप्पी, शो की सफलता का खुद को दिया श्रेय

ON THIS DAY in 2017@BaronCorbinWWE became Mr. #MITB! https://t.co/kQuZD3kllb

Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case.Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying!That’s why! twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta…