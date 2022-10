पूर्व WWE चैंपियन की लाइव इवेंट के दौरान हुई बच्चे के साथ बहस, देखें जबरदस्त वीडियो

𝔴𝔦𝔨𝔦👻 @slvt4bayley you're such a menace bayley vs kid from last nightyou're such a menace @itsBayleyWWE

bayley vs kid from last night 😭 you're such a menace @itsBayleyWWE 💀 https://t.co/RtjPz6YBRp

KIDS ARE SO OUT OF CONTROL THESE DAYS. It’s very sad to see twitter.com/slvt4bayley/st…