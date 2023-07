फेमस WWE Superstar ने खुद के MSG डेब्यू को The Rock से बताया बेहतर, दिग्गज ने जवाब देकर Triple H को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

That outfit was so cringe 🏾 🏾

Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot.

Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off.

Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit.You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect