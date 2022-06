WWE Superstar ने एक्ट्रेस द्वारा लगाए गए गंभीर आरोपों पर दिया करारा जवाब, बेइज्जती करते हुए निकाला अपना गुस्सा

Thugmuffin_Official @thuggythemuffin #RheaRipley 🧐 #wwe y’all must’ve just seen me on tv and decided to rip my look. I’ve had this tattoo for three years y’all gave her the same tat/ look as me but don’t have her walk out to my music?

1. This really isn’t worth my time, but I’m bored.2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️ twitter.com/thuggythemuffi…