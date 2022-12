"मैं खुशनसीब हूँ"- WWE में 45 साल के दिग्गज के आखिरी मैच के बाद पूर्व चैंपियन ने दिया दिल छू लेने वाला बयान

.@WWENoble is warming up for his final match tonight at #WWECharleston! https://t.co/Hm1X0Isgtu

An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE Grateful. twitter.com/wwe/status/160…