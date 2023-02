WWE दिग्गज के WrestleMania रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ने के और ज्यादा करीब आए Roman Reigns, अगले साल रचेंगे इतिहास?

Roman Reigns is about to main event his 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 #WrestleMania 31. 32. 33. 34. 37. 38. 39.Reigns just needs to main event one more WrestleMania (after 39), to tie Hulk Hogan's record for MOST EVER.