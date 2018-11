*Finishes watching #SurvivorSeries...*



My Brain:

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it

Don't do it



Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 - 1 #PreshowCounts pic.twitter.com/Uc5NbyVwtO