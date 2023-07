बैडमिंटन स्टार सात्विक साईंराज का कमाल, जोरदार स्मैश से बनाया गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

BREAKINGSatwiksairaj Rankireddy of India and Pearly Tan of Malaysia have set new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the fastest male and female badminton hits. Satwik broke the new world record at 565 km/h while Pearly at 438 km/hSource: Yonex@bliblidotcom #BlibliBadminton pic.twitter.com/OlmN3koqnN " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/OlmN3koqnN