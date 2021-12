टोक्यो पैरालंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट प्रमोद भगत को राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप में मिली मात

𝗔 𝗕𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘁𝗺𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲Another nail-biting match comes to an end as @niteshnk11 from #Haryana defeats #Odisha 's Paralympic 🥇 @PramodBhagat83 to enter the final of the Men's Singles SL 3 category of the 4th National Para-Badminton C'ship 2020.