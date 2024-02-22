हिन्दी
  • home icon
  • BGMI
  • BGMI में क्लेन के लिए 50 बेहतरीन निकनेम 

BGMI में क्लेन के लिए 50 बेहतरीन निकनेम 

By Sawan E-Sports
Modified Feb 22, 2024 16:00 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)
Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

BGMI: बैटलग्राउंड्स मोबाइल इंडिया (Battlegrounds Mobile India) भारतीय गेमिंग कम्युनिटी का लोकप्रिय बैटल रॉयल गेम है, जिसे करोड़ों खिलाड़ियों के द्वारा खेला जाता है। इसमें क्लेन का खास फीचर मिल जाता है। इस आर्टिकल में हम BGMI के लिए 50 क्लेन निकनेम की लिस्ट को लेकर जानकारी देने वाले हैं।

BGMI में क्लेन के लिए बेहतरीन 50 बेहतरीन निकनेम

क्लेन नाम लिस्ट (Image via Krafton)
क्लेन नाम लिस्ट (Image via Krafton)

यहां पर BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) खेलने वाले खिलाड़ियों के लिए आक्रामक क्लेन निकनेम की लिस्ट दी गई है, जिन्हें अपनी क्लेन में इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं:

  1. Ruthless Reapers
  2. Vicious Vipers
  3. Phantom Phoenix
  4. Shadow Stalkers
  5. Blazing Bullets
  6. Elite Enigma
  7. Lethal Legends
  8. Savage Spartans
  9. Toxic Tyrants
  10. Inferno Insiders
  11. Venom Vanguard
  12. Atomic Assassins
  13. Thunder Thieves
  14. Silent Snipers
  15. Omega King
  16. Ghostly Gladiators
  17. Neon Nighthawks
  18. Storm Strikers
  19. Lunar Lycans
  20. Steel Sirens
  21. Mystic Marauders
  22. Frostbite Falcons
  23. Deadly Dominators
  24. Daring Dragons
  25. Feral Furies
  26. Crimson Crushers
  27. Phantom Phantoms
  28. Omega Overlords
  29. Thunder Tornadoes
  30. Silver Saboteurs
  31. Wicked Wolves
  32. Raging Ravens
  33. Cyber Cyclones
  34. Solar Snipers
  35. Vortex King
  36. Silent Saboteurs
  37. Bloodthirsty Bandits
  38. Blaze Brigade
  39. Celestial Bandits
  40. Quantum Quake
  41. Arctic Avengers
  42. Midnight Marauders
  43. Stealth Strikers
  44. Serpent Slayers
  45. Venomous Vortex
  46. Astral Assassins
  47. Rogue Reckoners
  48. Elemental Eclipse
  49. Solar Stormtroopers
  50. Ice Inflictors

अन्य क्लेन नाम जिन्हें इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं

  • Tactical Thunder
  • Vengeful Vortex
  • Starlight Saboteurs
  • Nebula Nomads
  • Vortex Vikings
  • Quantum Opera
  • Galactic Guardians
  • Nebula King
  • Cosmic Crusaders
  • Starborn Sentinels
  • Infinity Instigators
  • Omega Operatives
  • Celestial Sentries
  • Stellar Saboteurs
  • Astral Avengers
  • Galactic Minute
  • Quantum Siren
  • Eclipsed Enforcers
  • Nebula Rusk
  • Solar Sirens
  • Celestial Cynosure
  • Vortex Adda
  • Omega Outcasts
  • Rogue Raptors
  • Nebula Nightmares
  • Vengeful Victor
  • Quantum King
  • Galactic Gladiators
  • Celestial Command
  • Nebula Sentries
  • Stellar Cook
  • Vortex Vanguard
  • Quantum Storm
  • Omega Outlaws
  • Galactic Group
  • Celestial Vik
  • Nebula Hell
  • Stellar Nomads
  • Vortex Supreme
  • Quantum Clan
  • Infinity Machine
  • Omega Crack
  • Galactic Trip
  • Celestial Ghosts
  • Nebula Crack
  • Stellar Pop
  • Vortex Wisdom
  • Quantum Crusaders
  • Celestial Scene
  • Galactic War
  • Nebula S1mple
  • Stellar King
  • Vortex Clan
  • Quantum Machine
  • Celestial Clan
  • Galactic Zero
  • Omega Clan
  • Nebula Destroyer
  • Stellar X
  • Vortex Wheel
  • Quantum Hell
  • Celestial Creed
  • Stellar Group
  • Vortex Opera
  • Quantum Devil
  • Celestial War
  • Galactic Devil
  • Omega War
  • Nebula Navigators
  • Stellar Wingard
  • Vortex Destro
  • Quantum Heaven
  • Celestial Hell
  • Galactic King
  • Nebula Storm
  • Stellar Clan
  • Vortex Creed
  • Quantum Quasar
  • Celestial Commandos
  • Galactic Travel
  • Omega Machine
  • Nebula Quasar
  • Stellar Lake
  • Vortex Galaxy
  • Quantum Lake
  • Celestial Crusaders
  • Galactic Clan
  • Nebula Adda
  • Stellar Kingdom
  • Vortex Vipe

BGMI में ऊपर दी गई लिस्ट में से किसी भी क्लेन नाम को चुन सकते हैं। नाम को सेट करते समय कोई एरर शो होता है, तो प्लेयर्स अक्षरों के कॉम्बिनेशन में बदलाव कर सकते हैं और फिर बीना किसी समस्या के नाम रख पाएंगे।

Edited by Ujjaval E-Sports
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...