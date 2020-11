- Holder not part of WI T20 Team.

- Nadeem not played in T20I.

- Natarajan not played for IND.

- Sandeep has played 2 match in T20I.

- Rashid Khan is the only reputed bowler.



But SRH restricted DC to 131 for 10, RCB to 120 for 7, MI to 149 for 8 and RCB to 131 for 7 in #IPL2020.