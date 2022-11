केकेआर के कोचिंग स्टाफ में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, दिग्गज को किया गया शामिल 

𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Ryan ten Doeschate is joining us as our 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 🤩Excited to have you back in Purple and Gold, @rtendo27