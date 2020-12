Batting Tim! Seifert brings up a well-deserved 50 showing off his power, touch and timing. Superb knock thus far 👏🏽



We've just ticked over the 100-mark as well - good finish in store 👀



FOLLOW LIVE 📲 https://t.co/1hyMgSPRzB #NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/aMRipN9h2q