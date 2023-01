'ICC को सॉफ्ट सिग्नल को हटाना चाहिए', इंग्लैंड के कप्तान ने विवादास्पद कैच पर ली चुटकी

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 Caught at slip! Or maybe not...Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 #AUSvSA

Caught at slip! Or maybe not...Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 #AUSvSA https://t.co/OZ6N06fRZ6

ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs,all the controversy is always around the soft signal given.This isn’t a comment on the decision FYI 🤣🤣 twitter.com/cricketcomau/s…