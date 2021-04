In today's innings, Shikhar Dhawan has moved up into third position on the all time IPL run-scorers list, leapfrogging Rohit & Warner for the bronze medal spot:



1. V Kohli - 5949

2. S Raina - 5430

3. S Dhawan - 5369*⬆️

4. D Warner - 5347⬇️

5 R Sharma - 5324⬇️#IPL2021 #PBKSvDC