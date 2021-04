मुंबई इंडियंस के बाद रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर रचेगी बड़ा इतिहास

Today we play our 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th match in the #IPL. Through all the ups and downs you’ve supported us and helped us #PlayBold. Let the cheers from home be the loudest tonight! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#IPL2021 #RCBvRR #WeAreChallengers #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/e7mLAujKst