क्रुणाल पांड्या के कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर ट्विटर पर आई जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं:

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19.



The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed and will likely be played on Wednesday - if rest test negative.



Wishing Krunal a quick recovery! 💪