आरसीबी के सपोर्ट स्टाफ की तरफ से विराट कोहली को सही से मदद नहीं मिलता- आकाश चोपड़ा

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣, @yuzi_chahal spun a web around the KXIP batting line-up and picked up his best bowling figures in extremely difficult conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and helped RCB register a massive 8️⃣2️⃣ run win! 🕸️🏟️



Overs: 3️⃣

Wickets: 4️⃣ 🎯

Runs: 2️⃣5️⃣#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DH3Dsml1Pu