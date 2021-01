FAU-G का आधिकारिक ट्रेलर और एंथम आया सामने, देखकर चौंक जाएंगे 

Meri thartee te paer vi na paana!

this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now. #FAUG #BeFearless @nCore_games

Launch 26 Jan

Pre-registration link: https://t.co/BhrAfsqwRj@AkshayKumar @BharatKeVeer https://t.co/1vBlnoGeuD