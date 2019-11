UFC 244 रिजल्ट्स: UFC में दिखे द रॉक, कंपनी को मिला नया चैंपियन

View this post on Instagram

Cool moment before TONIGHT’s huge #UFC244 fight that the fight fans worldwide will watch. I’ve had the honor of wearing many iconic wrestling titles around my waist. This new @ufc BMF Title, is unique and truly one of a kind in that it actually transcends divisions and sport and it’s created from the foundation of something bad ass - street cred. TONIGHT I present this BMF Title to the Baddest MF on the Planet. @natediaz209 or @gamebredfighter. Dade County or Stockton. It’s. On. #UFC244 #MasvidalDiaz #BMF TONIGHT ON PPV!