PUBG Mobile ने भारत में टेनसेंट के साथ तोड़ी पार्टनरशिप, फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी

हाल ही में खबरें सामने आ रही है कि PUBG के असली डेवलपर्स Krafton Game Union भारत के लिए PUBG Mobile का एक अलग वर्जन निकालने वाले हैं। उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट पर इस बारे में जानकारी दी थी और इसके बाद से ही ट्विटर पर भी इसे लेकर काफी ज्यादा चर्चा हो रही है।
PUBG Corporation ने हाल ही में बताया कि वो भारत में टेनसेंट के साथ पार्टनरशिप तोड़ रहा है और साथ ही बताया कि वो भारत सरकार के साथ मिलकर जल्द ही कोई हल निकालेंगे। वो भारत के नियमों के अनुसार PUBG Mobile में बदलाव करेंगे।
Krafton एक वीडियो गेम होल्डिंग कंपनी है, जिनसे ब्लू होल ने 2018 में बनाया था और ये साउथ कोरिया की कंपनी है
PUBG Mobile के डेवलपर्स ने भारत में टेनसेंट से पार्टनरशिप तोड़ी
उन्होंने कोरियन भाषा में अपने इंस्टाग्राम की पोस्ट में लिखा। बाद में इसका इंग्लिश में अनुवाद किया गया।
PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.PUBG Corporation is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India.
In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games
in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.
आप घोषणा से जुडी पूरी जानकारी के बारे में PUBG Mobile की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जा सकते हैं।
Published 09 Sep 2020, 09:26 IST