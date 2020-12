2020 में दुनियाभर के टॉप 10 PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स

Here are some amazing title achievements in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship league stage!



Most chicken dinners, league terminator (4AM Suk), damage master (4AM 33Svan) & last player standing (4AM 33Svan) goes to non other than the players of FOUR ANGRY MEN!🎖️ #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/fXxYFpzvu5