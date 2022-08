केकेआर के नये कोच चंद्रकांत पंडित की तुलना 'चक दे इंडिया' के शाहरुख खान से करते हुए दिग्गज ने किया मजेदार ट्वीट 

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders We have a new HEAD COACH!



Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 🏻 We have a new HEAD COACH!Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit

🚨 We have a new HEAD COACH!Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit 💜👏🏻 https://t.co/Eofkz1zk6a

Happy for Chandu bhai! To the KKR players unfamiliar with his coaching style, I'd suggest watching @iamsrk in Chak de India will help